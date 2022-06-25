WGMD Fishing Report 6-24-22

Friday was a beautiful day at the beach.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Pete on the Top Fin took the Ziglar family out on Friday morning for some shark fishing and boy did they ever find some action. They went ten for ten on sharks to 200 pounds giving the family lots of exciting stories and sore arms. Sawyer Carter, Evan Burris and John Keys caught three keeper flounder and two shorts out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp! during incoming water on Saturday. The Katydid had flounder on Saturday over ocean structure. The Angler had croaker over bay structure. Several private boats had croaker as did the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Deanna said the Judy V had some sea bass and flounder on her morning trip. Private boats had ribbonfish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said kings were all over the beach on bloodworms and Fish Bites.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle told us blues were caught from the surf on cut mullet.

