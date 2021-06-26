WGMD Fishing Report 6-25-21

Friday saw a southeast wind on the ocean and bay that for some reason did not bring anyone good fishing. Saturday and Sunday look fair with three-foot seas on the ocean so most boats should be able to make it out.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said a private boat brought in a few sea bass and flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had kings and croaker from bay structure.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was very slow fishing all day. A few croaker and spot were caught on bloodworms or Fish Bites, but most coolers were empty.

Chris at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Turn Me Lose had five yellowfin and a 183-pound bigeye. The Three Amigos brought in four yellowfins. The Captain Bob had a catch of sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the night crew is now floating sand fleas and catching short rockfish. There are a few kings caught from the beach on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.