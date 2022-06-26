WGMD Fishing Report 6-25-22

Saturday was just about perfect.

Carter DiRado and Robbie Baxley who work at Lewes Harbour Marina fished on Tuesday in the canyons. They pulled a variety of lures, but the hot setup was the Red-Headed Slut by Magic Tail that put a beautiful yellowfin in the boat.

Ronald Green fished with his granddaughter Lydia in Indian River Bay where she caught a 20-inch flounder on white Gulp! and a minnow combination during outgoing water.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that 11-year-old Grady caught a Delaware Citation 9.97-pound sheepshead on Saturday. The Katydid had a seven-man limit of flounder. They also saw several flounder that were caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V had a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. Several boats ran offshore and returned with tuna and tilefish.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said sheepshead are showing on Bay structure and eating sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.