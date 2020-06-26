WGMD Fishing Report 6-26-20

This 212lb big eye tuna was caught out on the 1000 fathom

line at the Baltimore Canyon using a blue and white Joe

Shute by the crew of the Mis-Conduct. Christopher

Middendorf, Christopher Snell and George Middendorf all

from Lewes, DE

More good weather and more good fishing on Thursday even though a few showers showed up here and there.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Logan Serpico told him his friend Anthony had a nice trout on a four-inch Gulp! out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Wednesday. On Thursday the head boats out of Anglers had kings and some private boats brought back flounder and sea bass from the Old Grounds. Captain Keith Beebe on Surface Tension and his buddy Taylor Deemer ran a short trip to ocean structure and caught a limit of flounder on Wednesday afternoon. Also, on Wednesday the Bill Slayer had five yellowfin tuna and released a white marlin. The Gringo Loco had a bigeye tuna out of the Spencer Canyon.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said the spot fishing was excellent on Thursday. A few kings and flounder were also caught.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. A private boat brought in a 214-pound bigeye tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.