WGMD Fishing Report 6-26-21

Saturday was windy and wet at the beach. The next five days all have the same forecast. South winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots in the afternoon and very little chance of rain. Sounds like summer.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that made it out was the Angler and they had kings over bay structure.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a slow day because of the rain. A few kings and spot were caught along with some short flounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Deanna said the Captain Bob II had flounder and sea bass on her all-day trip. A private boat brought in tuna from the Poorman’s Canyon.

Old Inlet told us it was a slow day for fishing the inlet and the beach. The only reports they had were a few kings from the surf on bloodworms.

Scott Harmon had four flounder at Cape Henlopen from his kayak.

