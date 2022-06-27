WGMD Fishing Report 6-26-22

Sunday saw the wind pick up and small craft advisories will be up on Monday.

Frank Tucker and Tom fished on Saturday over ocean structure to catch five keeper flounder between 16.5 and 25 inches and six sea bass.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin took the Miller family out shark fishing on Sunday morning and everybody caught and released a big toothy critter.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid fished with a small party on Sunday and caught their two-man flounder limit. They also saw some flounder come out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp! and minnows. Captain Keith on the Surface Tension was tuna fishing and had not returned when I called.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they reported the Judy V had some flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. The charter boats returned with tilefish, triggers, sea bass and flounder.

Grady Falgowski fished with his dad and granddad and showed them how to catch sheepshead. He brought in a Delaware Citation 9.98 pounder on a sand flea.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.