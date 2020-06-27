WGMD Fishing Report 6-27-20

The excellent weather continued on Friday, but the fishing is beginning to slow down a bit.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had the final total for the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament held on June 5th. The tournament and associated sales and donations came to a very impressive $14,000 that will be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network with the hope that a cure will be found for this devastating disease.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Harvey Byler caught a 6.5-pound flounder on a pink Spro bucktail and Gulp! on the Thelma Dale out of Fisherman’s Wharf. The Katydid had 19 flounder for her party. The head boats out of Anglers had kings and trout.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said the action remained good on Friday with spot and flounder caught on bloodworms, FishBites and Gulp!

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Reel Deal had a mako and released a white marlin.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.