WGMD Fishing Report 6-27-21

This 3.5lb flounder was caught by Christopher Terry of Bethesda, MD. He was fishing on the Bloody Diabolical, just SE of A-buoy using live minnows with his friend Adam Schwartz also of Bethesda, MD. / Image courtesy Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Sunday was a summer day at the beach. The next few days will see south to southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots and seas in the ocean of 3 to 4 feet. Delaware Bay will see winds of 10 to 15 knots and seas of less than two feet.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Surface Tension and the Katydid had flounder from ocean structure. The Angler brought in kings and spot from bay structure. Frankie Paul caught A 33.3-pound yellowfin tuna at the Poorman’s while aboard the Big Chillin’.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot, croaker and a few short flounder.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said Christopher Terry was fishing at A Buoy on the Bloody Diabolical with Adam Schwartz when he caught a 3.5-pound flounder on a minnow. The Captain Bob II had a boat limit of sea bass. The Miss Ene had triggerfish. Spanish mackerel were caught at Fenwick Shoal.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.