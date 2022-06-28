WGMD Fishing Report 6-27-22

Monday saw small craft advisories up and just as I was beginning my reports a bolt of lightning lit up my world and convinced to step away from the computer and phone.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the only boat that went out was the Pirate King and they fished bay structure for kings and croaker. On Sunday the Savannah Lynn with Captain Austin had a catch of sea bass and Spanish mackerel. From the photo I saw, the mackerel were very nice size.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said before the storm hit the surf gave up kings and croaker. The Indian River Inlet saw some 20 to 25-inch rockfish caught early in the morning on white bucktails with a white worm.

On Sunday Captain Jay on the Jay Sea II had three friends out on ocean structure for a four-man limit of flounder.

Ayden Eastep dropped a line off the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park early on Sunday morning and was rewarded with a keeper rockfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.