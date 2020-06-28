WGMD Fishing Report 6-28-20

Saturday was a beautiful summer day and I did something I never do; I went to the beach on the weekend. The line waiting to get into Cape Henlopen was back to the Ferry Terminal so we headed to Seashore State Park to find full parking lots until we got to Conquest Road. My son, my wife and my two grand children were following me and we transferred them to my truck and went up on the beach. I was able to keep my perfect streak alive by not having so much as a nibble.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a mixed bag of flounder, sea bass, trout and triggerfish. The head boats out of Anglers had kings and croaker. Aaron West caught a 3.5-pound flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a homemade bucktail.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported good catches of spot and a few keeper flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle checked in three flounder to 21 inches caught on minnows out of Massey’s Ditch by Randy Piaeinski.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.