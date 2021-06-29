WGMD Fishing Report 6-28-21

Summer is here and the fishin’ is fine. Monday saw south winds to 15 knots with three-foot seas on the ocean and two feet or less on the bay. Seas on the ocean are going to increase to three to four feet for Tuesday and Wednesday and rain is in the forecast for Thursday.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in 27 flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot fishing was good from the pier with bloodworms and Fish Bites the top baits.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Captain Bob II brought in a fine catch of big sea bass. The Judy V also had sea bass, just not as many keepers on the half-day boat.

Rick’s Tackle said Tom Goodman caught two 17-inch flounder on a chartreuse Spro bucktail with a five-inch Gulp! near Massey’s Ditch.

Old Inlet said kings are in the surf on bloodworms or Fish Bites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.