WGMD Fishing Report 6-28-22

Tuesday was a nice day, but not many folks went fishing.

Dan Neumann emailed me a report from Indian River Inlet. He said on Monday and Tuesday around the time of high tide, blues in the 10 to 15-inch range came through and were caught on Gotcha plugs, spoons and bucktails. A few small rockfish were also caught on the bucktails.

According to Lewes Harbour Marina the only boat that sailed on Tuesday was the Angler. They fished bay structure for a catch of croaker.

Captain Jamar and Mate Aaron had the Freeman family out on the Jay Sea II for some sea bassin’. At the end of the day, they were just a few fish shy of their 4-man limit. They used Norman jigs, clams and squid for bait.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin took the Zeigler family out for a little shark fishing. At the end of the morning, they had tangled with 10 big bruisers weighing up to 200 pounds. All the sharks were safely released.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.