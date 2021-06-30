WGMD Fishing Report 6-29-21

Tuesday saw those southwest winds really pumping up the hot air. The ocean was reasonably calm and I suspect the bay was as well. Wednesday will be about the same then things begin to change on Thursday.

As if to prove my reports are correct, I fished the beginning of the incoming tide at Three Rs Road on Tuesday morning. My baits went untouched, even by the crabs.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that Will Hazard, Kodi Wingate and Cody Messina traveled 20 miles into the ocean where they caught four flounder over 18 inches and Will landed an eight pounder, all on squid. Luke Johnson fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with Gulp! to catch a 19.5-inch flounder.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle they reported that Chad Starner brought in an 18-pound dolphin from the Poorman’s Canyon.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob II had a good catch of nice sea bass on the all-day trip.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.