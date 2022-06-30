WGMD Fishing Report 6-29-22

Wednesday was a beautiful summer day and once again the number of boats on the water was small.

I went fishing for the first time in three weeks and as far as putting something in my cooler, I might as well of stayed home. I was on the beach at Herring Point by 0630 and the conditions were excellent. Incoming water, light wind and bright sunshine. I baited up with Fish Bite bloodworms, kept the rod in hand and didn’t have a bite until just before I left at 1000. Had what ever it was on for a few cranks before it got off.

Lewes Harbour Marina said a few private boats brought in some flounder from ocean structure. The Pirate King and the Angler had kings and croaker from bay structure. Some one had a catch of ribbonfish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said kings and croaker were caught from the beach at Three Rs Road and Fenwick Island on bloodworms and Fish Bite bloodworms. Tog season opens on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.