WGMD Fishing Report 6-3-20

Tuesday was a fair fishing day with winds out of the north moving to the south in the afternoon.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina wanted me to remind everyone that Friday, June 5, is the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament. The entry fee is $40.00 of which half will go the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The other half of the entry fee will be awarded as prize money to the top four heaviest flounder caught on Friday and weighed in at Lewes Harbour Marina before 4:00 PM. In the event of a tie, the earliest weighed fish will be declared the winner, so if you have a big flounder get it to the scales right away. Fishing will begin at 7:00 AM and lines must be out by 3:00 PM. You can fish the entire Lewes and Rehoboth Canal from Rehoboth Bay to Roosevelt Inlet and the Broadkill River up to Oyster Rocks Road. No entries accepted after 7:00 AM on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.