WGMD Fishing Report 6-3-22

Not a lot of boats on the ocean Friday, but the Bay and the beach did a good business.

Suzzanne Martin was fishing the beach near Herring Point with a pink pill rig for kings when she hooked a big bluefish. She said it was a lot of fun getting the big fish to the beach.

Dan’s Tackle reported that JJ and his wife stopped in to show off three big blues they caught from their boat between the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse and Cape Point on mullet.

Captain Chris Ragni on the Bill Slayer caught the first yellowfin tuna for a Delaware boat 90 miles out of Indian River Inlet. He had a total of 16 in the box.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Billy Talbot, Justin Elkins and Jamie Switzer braved the storms on Thursday night and fished the Coral Beds with frozen peeler crab and fresh clams to catch and release black drum.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said flounder were caught from the Canal on white Gulp! and minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.