WGMD Fishing Report 6-30-20

Monday was warm, but not humid with a north breeze. Fish were caught from the ocean, bay and beach. The rest of the week looks to have decent weather and now is a good time to get out on the water.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Julie told us the Katydid had 30 flounder for her crew over ocean structure. The Savannah Lynn had eight flounder on a half-day bay trip.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, the report was good spot fishing on bloodworms and some flounder caught on Gulp! and minnows fished close to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a 27-pound cobia caught Sunday from the beach on a kingfish head by Ryan O’Neil who paddled his bait out beyond the breakers on his surfboard.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle, Tony Murray checked in a 23.5-inch flounder caught at the Old Grounds on Gulp!. Rich Ressler and Chris Wentz fished B Buoy with minnows and Gulp! for a limit of eight flounder to 23 inches.

