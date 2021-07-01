WGMD Fishing Report 6-30-21

Wednesday was another hot day at the beach with a strong southwest wind. Thursday will see the weather begin to change with rain in the forecast and seas in the ocean of three to four feet.

Ryan West caught two nice flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Wednesday.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Savanah Lynn both brought in flounder from ocean structure. The Angler had croaker from bay structure.

Lighthouse View Tackle in the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported three keeper flounder on Gulp!, squid or minnows along with the usual spot and croaker for the folks who used bloodworms and Fish Bites.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Chris told us the all-day boat, Captain Bob II, had a good catch of sea bass and flounder while the half-day boat, the Judy V, caught some sea bass.

At Old Inlet the report was some blues from the beach at Three Rs Road. A very few keeper rockfish were caught at night from the jetties on eels and sand fleas.

