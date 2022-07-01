WGMD Fishing Report 6-30-22

Thursday morning was absolutely beautiful and perfect for surf fishing. So that’s what I did.

This time I went to Three Rs Road. Hardly anyone on the beach when I arrived around 0630. Set up with one rod out far and one in close. Both baited with Fish Bites bloodworm. Caught two nice kings on the far-out line. Nothing on the one close in. Released both fish. Left at 0930.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said sheepshead, triggerfish and tog have been caught out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas. Friday, June 1, is the reopening of tog season. Expect a crowd. The surf has seen kings, croaker and spot on Fish Bites bloodworm.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Judy V had some flounder on her morning trip. One charter boat brought in some tuna. The Reel Deep had an 8.8-pound sheepshead. Private boats had triggerfish and sea bass.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid had 25 flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.