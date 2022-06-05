WGMD Fishing Report 6-4-22

Another beautiful day to be on the water.

Julie Stevenson was fishing the surf when she encountered a big bluefish.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Mickey Slaughter, Mark Harris and Jarrad Hitchens fished the Canal with minnows to catch four flounder and one trout. Carter DiRado, Bobby Matte and Andrew White had a limit of flounder from the Canal jigging Gulp! and shiners. The head boat Angler had trout.

Old Inlet said Jess from Oxford Pennsylvania caught a 1.25-pound king at Three Rs Road. Blues and rockfish have been caught from the Inlet on bucktails.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had sea bass. The No Limit had tilefish.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle told us the Coral Beds continue to produce black drum to 44 pounds on sand fleas and clams. Surf fishing is a mixed bag of blues, kings, croaker, spot and the occasional rockfish. Sand fleas, Fish Bites, bloodworms and mullet have been the top baits.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.