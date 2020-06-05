WGMD Fishing Report 6-5-20

Wednesday was not a good day for fishing. The winds were out of the south and while the old adage,” Wind out of the south, blows it right in their mouth.” may apply in some locations, it doesn’t work in Delaware.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said he hadn’t seen a fish all day. He did get a report from Monday of a 51-pound black drum caught by Ben Price on the Savannah Lynn. The same boat had a 60 and a 40-pound drum during an afternoon trip to Delaware Bay. Craig Kimmey caught a 21-inch flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The Gringo Loco put D D Gooch and Nick Di Guglielmo on a big black drum in Delaware Bay. Nick’s brothers Luke and J J were also on the boat. Harry Fuller had a big black drum out of Delaware Bay on a clam.

Captain Aaron Hurd put Michele Ferrauilo on a 39-pound black drum that ate a clam bait in Delaware Bay.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said some 35 to 45-inch rockfish have been caught at night under the lights at the Coast Guard Station.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.