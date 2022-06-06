WGMD Fishing Report 6-5-22

A not so beautiful day to be on the water. To the best of my knowledge, no charter or head boats went out to the ocean or bay on Sunday. A brisk northeast wind was the reason. Even the beaches were unfishable due to overwash. At least the flies were not a problem on the beach.

I did have a report from the C&D Canal. Channel catfish to 10 pounds were caught on chicken breast flavored with garlic salt and raw shrimp. This bait was fished on a slip bobber set up at the pier close to the Maryland line and also at the jetty at Augustine Beach.

Those of you who may want to fish over in Maryland for your one rockfish over 19 inches, you may now fish the entire Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and all the tributaries in Maryland. Jigging is the best technique right now off of Love, Podickory and Swan points.

The week is not shaping up real well. Monday is the only day with light winds and seas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.