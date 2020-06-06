WGMD Fishing Report 6-6-20

Friday was pretty windy and I don’t think too many boats ventured out into the ocean.

The Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament saw 425 anglers entered and when the final tally was completed at 4:00 PM Price Lindsay was the winner with a 5.98-pound beauty that he caught on a shiner fished on a Rick’s Rig. In second place was Matt Mitchel with his 4.07-pound flounder and coming in third was Jesse Dickenson and his 3.51-pound flounder. My nephew Justin Twilley took the fourth-place fish with Gulp! to put a 3.35-pound flounder in the box. In fifth place was Dennis Weidner with a 3.33 and in the sixth spot was Colby Steele and his 3.28-pound flounder. Everyone who entered the tournament can feel proud that they helped raise a minimum of $8,500 for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. That amount will grow once the money from tee shirt sales and other fund raisers is counted.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.