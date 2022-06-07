WGMD Fishing Report 6-6-22

Monday was a gorgeous day for fishing. Nobody told the fish.

My friend from New Jersey, Jerry Gomber, and I headed to Three Rs Road around 8:00 AM to try the surf. The water was as clear as I have seen it all year. I fished bloodworm Fish Bites for kings while Jerry tossed metal and jigs sweetened with Gulp! for whatever would bite. Nothing did.

We left there and headed to the Inlet for incoming water where Jerry tossed a metal jig and I cast my favorite green bucktail with Gulp!. Neither attracted any attention.

My friend Dan Neumann was kind enough to let me know that right after we left the 15 to 20-inch blues arrived and were hitting everything in the water. Thanks Dan!

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Katydid had a catch of flounder from ocean structure.

Old Inlet said early mornings see big rockfish caught on big bucktails from the Inlet. There are 20 to 25-inch rock taken from Bubble Gum Beach at night on bucktails.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.