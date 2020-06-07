WGMD Fishing Report 6-7-20

Saturday saw good fishing conditions with light winds on the ocean and bay.

On Friday morning I fished at Indian River Inlet and had a good time catching shad at the top of the incoming current. I used a shad dart behind a two-ounce Stingsilver and had a steady pick of hickory shad to two pounds.

On Saturday Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin released six big sharks to 200 pounds for his party.

The Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans had a limit of black sea bass on Wednesday.

Jim Webber fished the Coral Beds on Thursday to catch a 66-pound black drum.

On Saturday the Katydid ran to Delaware Bay where Riley Mansberger caught two nice trout as part of his party’s mixed bag.

At Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park we learned that spot and flounder continue to be caught on high tides.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob ran an all day trip on Saturday and caught sea bass, flounder and a seven-pound pollock at the Del-jersey-Land Reef.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.