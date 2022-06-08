WGMD Fishing Report 6-7-22

Tuesday saw four to five-foot seas on the ocean and no charter or head boats left the dock.

I did get an excellent report from David Zerbato who, along with his brother, fished Three Rs Road with mullet to catch a nice bluefish and had a good kingfish bite for about an hour. They then moved to the north side of the Inlet where they caught 1 to 2-pound blues during incoming water on Speck Rigs. He saw a 31-inch rockfish caught on a white bucktail with a white worm.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina reported while no boats fished the ocean, Captain Houser from True to Life Outdoors did fish the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with Sam and his Mom and Dad. Sam used Lewes Harbour Marina minnows to catch two very nice flounder.

Old Inlet reported several 5 to 6-pound blues were caught from the beach on mullet. Croaker are also beginning to make an appearance along the surf.

John Gudnect had a 6.35-pound flounder on the Katydid.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.