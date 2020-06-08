-WGMD Fishing Report 6-8-20

Sunday saw the temperature and the humidity go down with the wind moving to the northwest. Monday and Tuesday look like excellent fishing days.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us that John Danks caught a 51-pound black drum, Matthew Garrison had a 68 pounder and William Garlick had one that weighed 52 pounds. All were caught on clams at the Coral Beds.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said Wes Grove and John Santana caught their limit of black sea bass at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. PJ Mitchell had a nice black drum on a clam while fishing off of Broadkill Beach from the Lil’ Skipjack with Captain Beau Fibelkorn. The Captain also had a party of seven out to ocean structure for a limit of black sea bass.

The Gale Force had the Bzdil Family out for some flounder fishing on Sunday and Captain Aaron Hurd managed to find six keepers to 21 inches.

At Lewes Ice House the report was keeper trout caught from the beach at Broadkill on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.