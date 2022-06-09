WGMD Fishing Report 6-8-22

I was on the road on Wednesday, but when I made my calls, I found few boats ventured out.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Pirate King caught kings over bay structure while the Katydid had flounder over ocean structure.

I called Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em and they said none of their boats left the dock.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a good run of 3 to 6-pound blues was going on at Indian River Inlet while we were talking around 4:30 PM. The fish were hitting anything shiny. Closer to the beach, rockfish were being caught on white bucktails with a white worm. After dark, some of these rock exceed 28 inches.

I was in Dover for the semi-annual meeting of the Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding. Some of the projects currently completed with fishing license funds include the Massey’s Landing Bulkhead that had become undermined. The Rosedale Beach Boat Ramp patch repair was complete.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.