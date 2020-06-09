WGMD Fishing Report 6-9-20

We don’t get many good fishing days, but Monday was one. Tuesday is also looking pretty good.

On Sunday the Pryme Time with Captain Justin Pry released the first white marlin of the season out of Indian River Marina. He was fishing at 800 fathoms in the southeast section of the Baltimore Canyon.

Also, on Sunday the head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf had a mixed bag of flounder and black sea bass. The Katydid caught a boat limit of flounder on Sunday. Daryl Mergenthaler had the pool winning six-pounder. On Saturday, the Katydid had a boat limit of trout in the morning plus some croakers and another limit of trout in the afternoon plus five black drum.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marine said a private boat came in with a limit of sea bass.

The head boat out of Fisherman’s Wharf had some flounder limits on Monday.

Dianna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Out of Compliance had big eye tuna on Monday. The head boat caught flounder on the half-day trip. Skipjacks were caught at Fenwick Shoal.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.