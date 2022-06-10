WGMD Fishing Report 6-9-22

No boats sailed from Lewes or Indian River marinas on Thursday according to Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

There is a new and a first tripletail state record in Virginia. Last July Richard H. Stuart, Jr. was fishing with his dad, Richard H. Stuart, Sr. in the Chesapeake Bay. They were sight casting for cobia when Richard, Jr. spotted a flash in the water and cast his cobia jig in that direction. That try was unsuccessful, but the next cast resulted in a solid hook up with the 16-pound, 12-ounce tripletail that now stands as the Virginia State Record.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said Miss Brittany caught a 6-pound trout and that was among several he has seen in the past few days. Some have been caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal while others came from Broadkill Beach. They are hitting sand fleas, clams and minnows.

Old Inlet told us blues from 2 to 3 pounders up to 10 pounders are scattered along the surf and will take mullet, clams and various lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.