WGMD Fishing Report 7-1-20

Tuesday was just another in a long string of great fishing days.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said the Top Fin found seven sandbar sharks to 200 pounds for the Buchanan family on one trip and for the McGinnis family on another trip. Kyle Kirsch caught a limit of four flounder to 5.24 pounds on the Katydid on Monday. Adam Montgomery caught a flounder and a sheepshead from his kayak at the fishing pier on Sunday. The Strike Zone had a catch of Spanish mackerel.

Les, at Lewes Ice House, wanted to remind everyone that tog season reopens on Wednesday, July 1 and he has plenty of green crabs. He also has lots of bloodworms for those spot at the fishing pier.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Ron Spitz had a 5.8-pound flounder at the Old Grounds on Gulp!

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Goin’ Deep brought in a 96-pound wahoo plus some tuna. The Judy V had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.