WGMD Fishing Report 7-1-21

Hot and humid at the beach with a pretty stuff southwest wind and a forecast of thunderstorms had the boats staying pretty close to shore. Friday and Saturday will be a bit unsettled as well.

The Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd had the Kerr group aboard for a half-day charter at Indian River Inlet. Riley Kerr caught a 29-inch keeper rockfish while his brother had one that measured 28 inches. That’s pretty good for fishing on a hot summer day.

Paul Warner caught a 19-inch flounder out of Indian River Bay.

Ryan West had a four-flounder limit from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Gulp and minnows.

The Thelma Dale got out on Wednesday and was able to put several customers on limits of flounder along with a few keeper sea bass.

Up in New Castle County, Ed O’Donnell fished the OD Pool of White Clay Creek early on Wednesday morning with his fly rod to catch sunfish, smallmouth bass and a fallfish before a thunderstorm drove him off the water.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.