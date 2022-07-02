WGMD Fishing Report 7-1-22

Friday was hot and windy with small craft advisories up on the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that went out was the Angler and she returned with a catch of croakers from bay structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that the opening day of tog season was met with open arms and lots of hooks baited with sand fleas covering the bottom of Indian River Inlet. Plenty of tog were caught and some even passed the 16-inch minimum size limit. A few sheepshead were also in the mix.

On Thursday the Tranquila had ten flounder for the Rainey party.

Also, on Thursday, the Captain Ike had tuna plus a boat limit of tilefish.

Jacob Webb had an 11.43-pound sheepshead on a sand flea from bay structure.

Jamie Seifert caught two nice flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Her husband Lorne did the netting honors.

Bill Klemkowski and Will Emmert caught six flounder and one bluefish at the Old Grounds on Gulp! fished on a jighead.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.