WGMD Fishing Report 7-10-20

Thursday wasn’t quite as bad as expected. However, Friday and Saturday are going to be pretty bad with winds to 30 knots and seas on the ocean to seven feet. Added to all of this they are calling for tropical downpours.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy said the Katydid had 32 flounder for her party of eight. Captain Keith Beebe on the Surface Tension went looking for cobia and ended up with flounder.

Brothers Mike and Joe Walker, Jr., along with two friends, had a four-man limit of flounder. Their father, Joe, Sr., would have been proud.

Lewes Ice House told us Phil Marks caught a 35-pound dolphin at Massey’s Canyon.

The Storm Rider had a yellowfin tuna and a dolphin on Wednesday.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot fishing continued to be red hot with lots of happy anglers catching all they want on bloodworms or FishBites.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Judy V had flounder on her morning trip. Spanish mackerel were caught at Fenwick Shoal. The 19-Fathom Lump produced tuna.

