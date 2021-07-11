WGMD Fishing Report 7-10-21

Saturday was a refreshing day with a northwest wind and lower humidity. Sunday will seas in the ocean building to four feet while the bay remains at two feet or less.

Steve, at Smith Bait in Leipsic, checked in a 4-pound, 1-ounce trout for Lawrence Voss. The fish was caught on a Bass Assassin at Ship John Light. Steve said several trout have been caught on swimshads and peeler crab at the Upper Bay reef sites and around the basses of lighthouses. He also reported that rockfish in the 20 to 25-inch slot were caught from the Leipsic River on peeler crab and bloodworms.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack brought in a boat limit of sea bass plus several big red hake.

Jeff Monahan caught three flounder to 19.5 inches out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin has hooked his customers up to 150 big sharks so far this summer. That’s a lot of excitement!

The No Limit out, of Indian River Marina has been catching yellowfin tuna and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.