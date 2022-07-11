WGMD Fishing Report 7-10-22

Sunday saw a strong northeast wind and very little fishing. To the best of my knowledge, no boats ran from Lewes or Indian River Marina.

When I spoke with Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, they said the surf was rough, but a few folks braved it out. They didn’t have any reports on what, if anything they caught. The Indian River Inlet continues to produce tog and sheepshead on sand fleas.

We do have a few reports from the past week that we didn’t have time to use.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had the Galloway family out and they caught four flounder, two trout and two blues from Indian River Inlet. He also had the Sagi family for a half-day trip and they landed spot, blues and dad had a keeper rockfish. Grandpop released a 21-inch trout. Also from Indian River Inlet.

Janet Neely’s nephew Jaydon, caught a bluefish out of Indian River Inlet on what looked like a metal lure using the new rod and reel he got from his Pop-Pop.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.