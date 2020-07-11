WGMD Fishing Report 7-11-20

I don’t believe anyone went fishing on Friday with tropical storm warnings, seven-foot seas and heavy downpours.

I do have one correction to make. On the cobia regulations, the bag limit is one per person, or three per boat if three or more anglers are on the boat. In my original comment I may have made it sound like you could keep three per boat even if you were fishing alone.

I also received news that the company that wanted to place their transfer station for the offshore wind farm at Fenwick Island has withdrawn that request. They said the station would disturb too much untouched wetlands and they are an environmental conscious company and want to leave as small an imprint as possible while delivering renewable energy. The 18 million dollars that they were going to give DNREC for improvements to Fenwick Island State Park just went poof.

I don’t believe the storm will have a serious impact on the fishing since it went past us pretty fast. The ocean will be a bit rough for a day or two and then settle down.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.