WGMD Fishing Report 7-11-21

Sunday was a great fishing day and a lot of folks caught fish. The week looks good with south to southwest winds and seas in the ocean running three to four feet dropping off to three feet or less.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid, Surface Tension, Savannah Lynn and several private boats had good numbers of flounder. Daniel and Brady Anderson caught a 4.86-pound flounder out of Canary Creek on a shiner.

Susanna Martin caught a nice-sized king from the beach at Herring Point.

Nick Garcia had a good weekend in Delaware Bay. On Saturday he and a friend caught four flounder and a blue and on Sunday he and his Pop had three flounder, some spot and another bluefish.

Jeff Flanagan brought in a 5-pound, 9-ounce flounder while fishing Site 4 from the Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt said the Captain Bob II had an excellent catch of sea bass on Sunday. A private boat brought in nine yellowfin tuna to be cleaned.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.