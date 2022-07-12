WGMD Fishing Report 7-11-22

Monday was a beautiful day for fishing.

Down in Ocean City, Maryland the Talkin’ Trash won the Ocean City Tuna Tournament and took home $316,000. They didn’t have the biggest fish, but their big fish added to their total weight and put them in first place. The real big money comes next month with the 49th White Marlin Open.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that Richard Peoples fished on the Spectacle with his dad, Doc Peoples and caught a 6.3-pound flounder on a minnow just outside of the Old Grounds. The Captain Bob brought in flounder and one dolphin from her all day trip on Monday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Katydid brought in flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The head boat Angler had croaker on her trips to bay structure. Private boats brought sea bass and dolphin to the cleaning table.

Nick Garcia and his grandpop fished bay structure on Sunday and in spite of some nasty conditions, they managed to catch three keeper flounder to 21 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.