WGMD Fishing Report 7-12-20

Fay went by pretty fast and didn’t hurt the fishing. Saturday saw decent action in the ocean and bay and this should continue to improve as the marine forecast is good right through Tuesday.

The Hatteras Anglers Club Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament held out of Buxton on Hatteras Island every November has been cancelled for 2020. One hundred six person teams fish for three days to win the honor and prestige of scoring the most points. No money prizes, but enough tackle to open a shop.

Lewes Ice House reported that John Lindsay fished the night shift at Indian River Inlet to catch a very impressive rockfish and a big sheepshead. John didn’t mention what bait he used, but we suspect he was drifting sand fleas.

On Wednesday the No Limit had five yellowfin tuna. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that a private boat came in with a seven-pound flounder on Saturday.

Old Inlet reported kings caught from the beach.

