WGMD Fishing Report 7-12-21

Monday saw southwest winds of 15 to 20 knots and seas of three to five feet in the ocean. This kept most trips confined to Delaware Bay or the Back Bays. Tuesday looks a bit better with seas of three to four feet and then things are supposed to settle down on Wednesday through Friday with seas on the ocean of two feet or less. There may be fog in the early morning.

Mike Pizzolato fished on the Katydid and said the crew managed to catch one keeper flounder, several tog, sea bass, triggerfish, sheepshead and trout over bay structure.

On Sunday, Darren and Christine Purcell caught kings and blues from the surf.

The Strike Zone went six for nine on yellowfin tuna in the 35 to 50-pound class. They trolled purple and black spreader bars and Islanders with ballyhoo.

The Big Billin’ had three yellowfin and a longfin tuna on Sunday.

Dave Miersch caught one yellowfin in the Poorman’s on Sunday.

Alicen Sharp fished on the Thelma Dale IV to catch a limit of flounder on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.