WGMD Fishing Report 7-12-22

Tuesday saw small craft advisories up in the ocean and very few boats left the dock.

I was up a 0515 and at Indian River Inlet around 0630. The current was running in very fast on the full moon and by the time I cast a Stingsilver out, closed the bail and began to crank the lure back in, it was already in the rocks. One cast told me all I needed to know.

Then it was off the 3Rs Road. Set up with two rods baited with Fish Bites bloodworms. Caught a spot almost as big as my hand and had several tiny nibbles until the tide changed to outgoing, then nothing. Left at 1000.

LEWES Harbour Marina said Kyle Falgowski caught a 9.75-pound sheepshead from the Ferry Wall on a sand flea. The Angler had a mixed bag of flounder, trout, spot and croaker.

Frank Tucker and Zander had eight keeper flounder and nine throwbacks over ocean structure on Monday. This was Franks’ first boat limit of the year.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.