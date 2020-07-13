WGMD Fishing Report 7-13-20

Sunday saw good fishing in the ocean and bay with even better weather expected for the early part of the week.

At Smith Bait in Leipsic, Steve said trout have been caught at the lighthouses by drifting pieces of peeler crab in the rocks.

At Dan’s Tackle, Dan told us the king, croaker and spot fishing has been good at Broadkill Beach. Bloodworms, or FishBites have been the top baits. The Lower Bay reef sites hold a few flounder that will take Gulp! fished on a bucktail.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse View Tackle told us spot, croakers and kings were scattered up and down the boards on bloodworms or FishBites. A few flounder to 23 inches were caught by fishing live minnows or Gulp! close to the pilings.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, the report was croaker everywhere along the beach at Fenwick Island. Bloodworms and squid were the best baits. Slot-sized and larger rockfish have been caught at night out of Indian River Inlet on drifted sand fleas as well as big plugs, live eels and shads.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.