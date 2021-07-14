WGMD Fishing Report 7-13-21

Tuesday was just a typical summer day and that’s what we are going to have for the rest of the week. The wind will be out of the south southwest and the high temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low 90s. This is a good reason to get out early and fish during the cooler part of the day and also avoid the possible thunderstorms that come along in the afternoon.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was croaker from the Angler that fished a half-day over bay structure. The Grizzly had a good catch of flounder from ocean structure. Bill and Joe Mister caught five flounder on pink Gulp!, squid and shiners from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said a lot of spot were caught on Tuesday along with a few keeper flounder.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob II brought in a boat limit of sea bass from ocean structure. A private boat had three yellowfins to 95 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.