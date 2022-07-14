WGMD Fishing Report 7-13-22

Wednesday was a very nice day to be fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Captain Brent and mate Chris had a very good day with flounder on ocean structure. Dan McGreevy caught a 7.43-pound Delaware Citation flounder on that trip and Tony Gargurevich had a very respectable 5.27 pounder. The Angler had spot and croaker on bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her half-day trips. The Current Sea brought in a catch of tuna. The Midnight had a 52.6-pound wahoo.

No big change in the report from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. Kings, spot and croaker from the surf on bloodworms or Fish Bites bloodworm. The Inlet gives up some tog and sheepshead on sand fleas. A few rockfish are caught at night by those willing to miss a lot of sleep.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had Rich and Polly out for the morning and they caught six flounder to 4.5 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.