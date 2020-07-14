WGMD Fishing Report 7-14-20

Monday was another beautiful summer day and it looks like we can expect more of the same right through Thursday.

In Ocean City the Tuna Tournament awarded $340,000 in prize money. The heaviest stringer was caught on the Espadon and weighed 443 pounds. The biggest single tuna was on the Big Stick and was a 195-pound bigeye.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said my brother-in-law Don Twilley caught a keeper flounder while aboard the Thelma Dale on Sunday. Justin Koch had a brace of flatties on the same trip. The Grizzly had seven yellowfin tuna on Sunday. Captain Beau on the Lil’ Skipjack caught 14 flounder on Sunday. The Strike Zone brought in a limit of bluefish from Brown Shoal on Monday. The Katydid caught a limit of flounder on Sunday and had 19 flounder and six sea bass on Monday.

The Fin and Tonic caught big bluefish to 34 inches at the Hot Dog.

At Old Inlet the report was kings and croaker from the surf on bloodworms and FishBites.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.