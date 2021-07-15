WGMD Fishing Report 7-14-21

Not much change in the weather on Wednesday and that’s a good thing. The rest of the week looks good with thunderstorms entering the forecast over the weekend.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they told us the Katydid had 20 flounder from ocean structure and the Angler caught triggerfish and croaker over bay structure.

Jason Schuster caught a keeper flounder on a jig from Delaware Bay near the Inner Wall.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported good fishing for spot with bloodworms or Fish Bites. A few keeper flounder were caught on Gulp! or live minnows fished close to the pilings.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob II brought in a good catch of sea bass on the all-day trip. The Judy V had flounder and sea bass on the half-day excursion.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported spot and croaker from the surf on Fish Bites or bloodworms. A few keeper flounder and tog have been pulled from the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.