WGMD Fishing Report 7-14-22

Thursday was a beautiful day for fishing, but it didn’t help me.

My wife and I were up at 5:00 AM and on the water around 6:00. Headed to the Outer Wall to try for slot rockfish and struck out there. Moved to Reef Site 8 and the current was so strong we couldn’t hold bottom with 3 ounces. Headed back to just off of Broadkill Beach and my wife caught three spot and I caught a tiny smooth dog shark. Called it a day at 10:00.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the Salt and Pepper had a nice catch of sea bass and from the photo the fish were all good-sized. Tim Shaw had a 9.36-pound sheepshead on a sand flea from bay structure.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Andrew Kleban along with his son Ryan were fishing the Old Grounds when dad caught a 7.6-pound flounder on Gulp!

At Henlopen Tackle, Jordan said Steve K caught a 7.6-pound trout out of Roosevelt Inlet on light tackle.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.