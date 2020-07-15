WGMD Fishing Report 7-15-20

Tuesday morning was absolutely beautiful so I went surf fishing. I arrived at Three Rs road around 6:15 and was one of only three trucks on the beach. I baited up with FishBite bloodworms and as soon as my rig got close to the wash, I had a bite. Missed it and decided to try smaller hooks and that resulted in a double-header of spot. Finally, the skunk is out of the box, Eric has caught a fish from the beach in 2020.

Had a report from South Bowers Beach where a surf fisherman caught six big croaker, twelve spot, a small trout and two short flounder.

Another report, this time from Site 10, with 20 croakers taken on squid.

The Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines had the lovely Smasala twins catch the largest shark he has had all year from his boat Tuesday morning. Judy Liner had a very nice sheepshead on the same trip.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Hunter Grundy caught a Youth Citation winning, 2.37-pound trout between the walls on squid.

