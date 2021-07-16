WGMD Fishing Report 7-15-21

Thursday was another hot summer day and the weekend is going to be even hotter on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will see cooler temperatures along with the pretty good chance for thunderstorms.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em weighed in a 192-pound swordfish that was caught on a squid from the Poorman’s Canyon aboard the Rooster Cruiser. The Judy V had a boat limit of sea bass before 11:00 AM and picked up six flounder on her way back to the dock.

Frank Tucker, Brad and Vicky caught 20 flounder with seven keepers between 17 and 24 inches and one nice sea bass at the Old Grounds.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle checked in a 7.3-pound flounder caught on Gulp! by Andrew Kleban who was fishing with Ryan Kleban at the Old Grounds.

Dan McGeady did it again catching a 7.79-pound citation flounder while fishing on the Katydid with the Wednesday Group.

Gale Force had seven flounder in two hours for the Rich and Polly charter.

